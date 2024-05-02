JFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

DTC remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 44,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,493. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 22.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $165.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Solo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

