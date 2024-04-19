Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.81 and last traded at $39.66. 202,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 896,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,484,000 after buying an additional 300,406 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 192.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,481.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

