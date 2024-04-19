Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 3.9%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. 751,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 828,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Savara Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 15.66 and a current ratio of 15.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 4,948,596 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Savara by 30.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,088,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 174,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

