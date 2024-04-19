Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Up 3.4%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $34.81. Approximately 122,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 238,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Get Criteo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.