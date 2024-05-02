Win Advisors Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF makes up 0.7% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 487.4% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. 21,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

