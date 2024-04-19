Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1,778.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Copa by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Up 2.1 %

CPA opened at $99.94 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

