Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Announces Dividend of $0.67

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6657 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Signify’s previous dividend of $0.64.
Signify Stock Performance
Shares of Signify stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. Signify has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.08.
About Signify
