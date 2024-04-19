Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Announces Dividend of $0.67

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6657 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Signify’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Signify Stock Performance

Shares of Signify stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. Signify has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

