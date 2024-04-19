Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches One Day Volume of $201.87 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.27 or 0.00012818 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $201.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

