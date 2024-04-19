Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. 9,813,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.