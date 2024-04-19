Davidson Trust Co. Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,196,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,247,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

