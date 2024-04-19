Financial Symmetry Inc Makes New $365,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 446,501 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,982,000 after acquiring an additional 230,555 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,417. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

