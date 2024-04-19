Financial Symmetry Inc Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DISV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 215,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.