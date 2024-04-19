HTLF Bank Takes $20.85 Million Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 692,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,850,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises 2.5% of HTLF Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HTLF Bank owned 3.30% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 123,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 119,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. 18,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,572. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

