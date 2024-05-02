Intrust Bank NA Takes $213,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

