252,005 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 252,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 6.2% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned about 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 174,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

