Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 1.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $370.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.