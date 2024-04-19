Financial Symmetry Inc Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 220,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

