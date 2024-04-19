Eukles Asset Management Acquires 195 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWF traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.10. The stock had a trading volume of 478,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,627. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

