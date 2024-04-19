Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. 197,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,799. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $64,733.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,994 shares of company stock worth $27,205,009. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

