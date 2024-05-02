Bel Fuse Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of BELFA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642. The stock has a market cap of $880.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $78.77.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
