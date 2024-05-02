Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. 125,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 2.22. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

