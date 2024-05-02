Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Northeast Bank Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NBN traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $54.22. 12,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,424. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
