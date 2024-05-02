Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Allegion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

