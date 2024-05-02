Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,926,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 97,372 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,820,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,338,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,725,000 after buying an additional 2,690,342 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $16,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

