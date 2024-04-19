Everscale (EVER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89.98 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $89.98 million and approximately $594,847.12 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,109,495,070 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,402,156 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

