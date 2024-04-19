Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

