13,831 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Nucor comprises 2.5% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.72. 375,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,167. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

