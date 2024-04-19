U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 68,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.76. 1,737,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

