Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.66.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $3,222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Below by 119.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

