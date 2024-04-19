Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

