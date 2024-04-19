Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

GRPN opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $378.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $137.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Groupon by 634.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

