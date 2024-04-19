Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GEI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.35.

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.45 and a 1-year high of C$23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

