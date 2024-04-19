Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) PT Raised to C$7.00

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:FTG opened at C$5.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.50. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of C$34.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Firan Technology Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike Andrade bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,290.00. 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

