Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Radiant Logistics Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 1.23%.
Insider Activity at Radiant Logistics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 73.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.
About Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Radiant Logistics
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.