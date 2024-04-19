Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMT stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $174.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.