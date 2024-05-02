Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE XOM traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,243,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057,361. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $462.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

