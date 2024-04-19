Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.2 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $131.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $44,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

