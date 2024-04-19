Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

