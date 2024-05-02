Comparing Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) & BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Cord Blood and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 61.51, indicating that its stock price is 6,051% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -9,873.97% -114.84% -107.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and BioRestorative Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $196.12 million N/A $79.04 million N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $150,000.00 61.83 -$14.41 million ($3.51) -0.39

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats BioRestorative Therapies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

