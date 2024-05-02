Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) versus Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Financial Survey

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 6.68% 5.47% 0.31% Bank7 21.70% 17.97% 1.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $31.33 billion 1.07 $6.85 billion $2.29 7.06 Bank7 $130.79 million 1.97 $28.27 million $3.23 8.61

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Bank7’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Bank7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 1 0 2.20 Bank7 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bank7 has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Bank7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bank7 has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bank7 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank7 beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, and Asset Management segments. The Corporate Bank segment offers cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Investment Bank segment provides debt origination, merger and acquisitions, foreign exchange, and equity advisory and origination platform services. The Private Bank segment offers payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management, other financial, and postal and parcel services; and supports in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The Asset Management segment offers investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

