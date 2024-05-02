ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $730,525.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $730,525.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,157. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. ASGN has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.50.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

