Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance
Shares of ROCK opened at $68.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.17.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gibraltar Industries
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.