Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 3.5 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.