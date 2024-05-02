Analysts Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Price Target at $498.43

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $470.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $383.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

