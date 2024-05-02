Contrasting Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Alico’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 6.05 -$130,000.00 $0.01 71.07 Alico $39.85 million 5.41 $1.84 million $6.30 4.49

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Alico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Alico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% Alico 110.84% -14.09% -8.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and Alico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alico beats Grown Rogue International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Land Management and Other Operations segment is involved in the activities related to native plant sales, grazing and hunting leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pastureland; and activities related to rock mining royalties and other insignificant lines of business, as well as in the activities related to owning and/or leasing improved farmland. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

