Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $449.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $449.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $413.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

