Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,413 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.55% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $181.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

