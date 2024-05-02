Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudson Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hudson Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 25.57%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $446.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

