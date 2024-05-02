Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Insider Tim Butters Sells 945 Shares

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Tim Butters sold 945 shares of Alpha Group International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.63), for a total transaction of £20,034 ($25,165.18).

Alpha Group International stock opened at GBX 2,080 ($26.13) on Thursday. Alpha Group International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,460 ($18.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,340 ($29.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,858.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,748.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.33 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 788.18%.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

