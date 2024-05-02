Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $148.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

